Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.
Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.
Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
