Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.