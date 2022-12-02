Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 64,167 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,167 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $147,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

V opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

