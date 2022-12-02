Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150,495 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $98,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $1,469,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.