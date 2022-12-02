EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Up 1%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 1,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

