Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

