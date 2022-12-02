Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,804,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Emerging Markets Horizon worth $17,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $17,399,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $3,451,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $3,451,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $2,370,000.

Shares of HORI remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

