Energi Achieves Market Cap of $10.30 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $254,475.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00078748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025205 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

