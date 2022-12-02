Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Allison M. Destefano Purchases 2,000 Shares

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $10,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of ELA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Envela Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Envela by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Envela by 300.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

