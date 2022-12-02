Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.48

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.48 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.89). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.86), with a volume of 61,245 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of £107.24 million and a PE ratio of 825.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27.
Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.
