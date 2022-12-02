Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.48

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.48 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.89). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.86), with a volume of 61,245 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Epwin Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £107.24 million and a PE ratio of 825.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27.

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

Epwin Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 45.56%.

(Get Rating)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Articles

