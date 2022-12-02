Ergo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $424,637.72 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $87.88 million and $424,637.72 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00008246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,926.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00451783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022527 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00115612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00851968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00650574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00247619 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,961,831 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

