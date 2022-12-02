Eric Bjerkholt Sells 5,770 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $23.56. 455,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Chinook Therapeutics

KDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

