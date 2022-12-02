Eschler Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 64,000 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Alamos Gold makes up about 0.9% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,563,000 after purchasing an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI opened at $9.92 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 124.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

