Eschler Asset Management LLP Sells 58,950 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Eschler Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 58,950 shares during the period. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $7,972,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 257.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,392 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $30,907,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

