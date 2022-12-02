Eschler Asset Management LLP Trims Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Eschler Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,747,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after purchasing an additional 315,462 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,127,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,613 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,883,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,251 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,421 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $991.81 million, a PE ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.