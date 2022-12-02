Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) PT Lowered to €11.00

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €13.00 ($13.40) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.03) to €9.70 ($10.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a sell rating and a €7.50 ($7.73) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.77.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.05 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

About Eutelsat Communications

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.