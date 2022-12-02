Evmos (EVMOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $188.04 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Evmos has a market capitalization of $188.04 million and $829,453.39 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

