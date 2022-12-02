Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.91. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $149.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.