FFT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.79. 22,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,651. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

