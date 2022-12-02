FFT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.47. 926,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,232,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

