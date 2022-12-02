FFT Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,390 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

