Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,739,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,512. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 47.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

