FIFTHDELTA Ltd Buys 2,508,600 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 12.3% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Micron Technology worth $186,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

MU traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 459,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,601,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

