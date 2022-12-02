Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.92. 4,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLMMF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

