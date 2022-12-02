Financial Comparison: Altus Power (AMPS) versus Its Competitors

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Altus Power to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.28% 4.34% 0.74%

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s rivals have a beta of -0.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -337.83 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.34

Altus Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altus Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 584 3476 3230 64 2.38

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.61%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Altus Power rivals beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

