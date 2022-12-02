Financial Review: Covalon Technologies (CVALF) and The Competition

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Covalon Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Covalon Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Covalon Technologies Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 81.78%. Given Covalon Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Covalon Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $15.54 million $18.58 million 3.40 Covalon Technologies Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.53

Covalon Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Covalon Technologies. Covalon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies 87.25% -13.17% -10.99% Covalon Technologies Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Summary

Covalon Technologies rivals beat Covalon Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.