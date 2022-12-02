Financial Review: The Pennant Group (PNTG) and Its Peers

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare The Pennant Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 0.22% 9.01% 2.08% The Pennant Group Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Pennant Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 The Pennant Group Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Earnings & Valuation

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 68.10%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 87.02%. Given The Pennant Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares The Pennant Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $439.69 million $2.70 million 523.76 The Pennant Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.54

The Pennant Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than The Pennant Group. The Pennant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 88 home health and hospice agencies, and 54 senior living communities with 4127 Senior Living units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.