FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Stock Holdings Lessened by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.34% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTVI. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 502,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,216. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

