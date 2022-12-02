Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

