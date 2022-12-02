First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 64.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 245,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,652. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.