First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $217.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

