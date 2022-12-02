First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 1,612,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,664,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $607,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after buying an additional 2,460,257 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $18,305,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 3,429.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 872,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 847,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,902,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 800,204 shares in the last quarter.

