First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 7,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 21,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FID. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

