First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 7,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 21,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund
