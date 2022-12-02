First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 92,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 385,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,048 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 381,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,896. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

