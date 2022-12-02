Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.
About Flexible Solutions International
