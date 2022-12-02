Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.