Floki Inu (FLOKI) Trading 16.9% Higher This Week

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $95.30 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.