Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.09

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $8.44. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 507 shares.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.