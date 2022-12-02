Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 510,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 454.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLUIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fluidra from €33.00 ($34.02) to €20.00 ($20.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fluidra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Fluidra Stock Performance

FLUIF remained flat at $14.54 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 656. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

