FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. FMC accounts for about 2.4% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 401,978 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

FMC stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

