Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells $1,125,168.28 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.62 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of brokerages have commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
