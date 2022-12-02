Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells $1,125,168.28 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,990,000 after buying an additional 196,954 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.