FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Holdings Trimmed by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 14.13% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,468,000.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.50 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.