Frax Share Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.90 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $78.61 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00028467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

