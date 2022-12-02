Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($28.87) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($56.65) to €46.10 ($47.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($30.93) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.34.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
