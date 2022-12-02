FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. FTAC Athena Acquisition comprises approximately 1.5% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 7.40% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAA. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,356,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,927,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,421,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 4.7% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 673,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAA remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

About FTAC Athena Acquisition

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

