Function X (FX) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $71.79 million and $146,714.56 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.
