Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Up 47.3% in November

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 249,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 37,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.68. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
