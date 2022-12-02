Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Up 47.3% in November

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 249,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 37,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.68. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

