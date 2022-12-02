Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.67

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.67 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 43.95 ($0.53). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 132,787 shares traded.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.19 million and a PE ratio of -24.33.

Insider Transactions at Futura Medical

In other news, insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £112,500 ($134,585.48).

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

