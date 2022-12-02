Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $608.90 million and $486,771.31 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

