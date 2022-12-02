General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 84,202 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Motors were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 22.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.