Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$2.37-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

Genesco Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:GCO traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $45.52. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Genesco has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $594.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Genesco by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Genesco by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

