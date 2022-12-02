Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 367,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH remained flat at $1.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.83. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron ( NASDAQ:GTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 127.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

